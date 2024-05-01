Support The Moscow Times!
2 Killed in Russian Bomb Attack on Kharkiv Region

By AFP
Updated:
Local residents inspect their garages destroyed following a missile attack in Kharkiv on April 30, 2024. Sergey Sobok/AFP

A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region killed two people on Wednesday, the region's governor said.

The region, swathes of which were occupied by Russian forces for months after the full-scale invasion in February 2022, is under near-constant bombardment from Russian artillery, rockets, and missiles.

"Today at 10:00 am, Russians struck a car and a private home in Zolochiv village...with guided aerial bombs," Kharkiv region Governor Oleg Synegubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The attack killed a civilian man and woman who were in the car," he added.

In its attacks in recent weeks, Moscow has begun using new powerful guided aerial bombs to devastating effect.

The attack on Zolochiv – around 15 kilometers from the Russian border – also caused three fires, injuring two people in their seventies, Synegubov said.

