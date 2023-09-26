Russia's Rights Chief Issues Lukewarm Rebuke After Kadyrov's Son Filmed Beating Detainee

"I'm proud of Adam's. . . adult ideals of honor and dignity in defense of his religion,” the Chechyan strongman added.

"He [Adam Kadyrov] beat him [Zhuravel] and did the right thing," Kadyrov said on the messaging app Telegram.

The criminal case against Zhuravel was later handed to investigators in the republic of Chechnya, where activists said he risked being tortured.

Kadyrov on Monday evening posted the graphic video of his son Adam, 15, kicking and punching Nikita Zhuravel, 19, who was detained in May on suspicion of publicly burning a Koran in the southern region of Volgograd.

Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has expressed restrained disapproval of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov after he shared a video on social media of his son beating a Russian teenager accused of burning the Koran.

Following the video's publication, Moskalkova said the destruction of religious texts “cannot go unpunished,” but stressed that “No matter what terrible crime a person commits, they must answer before the court according to the law.”

“And they must certainly be held in pre-trial detention during the investigation according to the rules established by law,” she added without specifically mentioning either Zhuravel or the Kadyrovs.

Presidential Council for Human Rights chairman Valery Fadeyev issued a similarly ambiguous statement, criticizing the Koran-burning while saying rules of detention “must be strictly observed.”

But neither of the two officials went so far as to publically call for an investigation into the beating, as some public figures and members of the Council for Human Rights have already done.

Council member Eva Merkacheva said she planned to report the video to law enforcement authorities and called for Zhuravel’s transfer from Chechnya.

“This is a challenge to Russia’s entire legal system. They’ve shown in a particular region that they can commit crimes and nothing will happen to them,” Merkacheva said.

“I fear the next news may be that we’ll find Nikita Zhuravel dead in his cell,” she continued.

Media personality Ksenia Sobchak said Kadyrov told her by phone that his son would be “punished to the fullest extent of the law if the court decides that Adam is guilty.”

So far, Russian law enforcement authorities have not publicly responded to the video posted by Kadyrov.