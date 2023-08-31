Russian Man Convicted in Germany Over Chechen Dissident Murder Plot

A Russian man based in Germany was found guilty on Thursday of plotting to kill a Chechen dissident on the orders of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

The defendant, identified as Valid D., was sentenced to 10 years in jail for "willingness to commit murder and preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state," a spokeswoman for the Higher Regional Court in Munich said.

Prosecutors said Valid D. was commissioned to organize the killing by "a member of the security apparatus of Chechen president Ramzan Kadyrov" in the first half of 2020.

According to German media reports, the target was Mokhmad Abdurakhmanov, the brother of exiled Chechen blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov, who lives in Sweden.