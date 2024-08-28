North Korea Shipped 13K Containers Suspected of Carrying Arms to Russia – Yonhap

North Korea has sent Russia at least 13,000 shipping containers believed to be carrying arms since mid-2022, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Tuesday, citing a military intelligence report submitted to lawmakers in the East Asian nation.
“To prepare for a prolonged war in Ukraine, Russia has moved to formalize North Korea as a supply base for weapons and ammunition,” the South Korean Defense Ministry’s intelligence agency was quoted as saying by Yonhap.
According to the report, the containers had the capacity to hold more than 6 million 152-millimeter artillery shells. Military analysts previously said Ponyang may have also shipped 120mm mortars, 122mm artillery shells and 122mm rockets to Russia.
The United States and its allies accuse North Korea of supplying ammunition and missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine.
Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the allegations. However, during a visit to North Korea earlier this summer, President Vladimir Putin signed a mutual defense agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Putin has also threatened to send weapons to Pyongyang over Western military aid to Ukraine, prompting Washington and Seoul to express unease over the potential to destabilize the Korean Peninsula.
Moscow is believed to be interested in buying North Korean ammunition to continue fighting in Ukraine, while Pyongyang wants Russia’s help in developing its missile program and other advanced military technology.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.