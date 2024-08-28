×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

North Korea Shipped 13K Containers Suspected of Carrying Arms to Russia – Yonhap

Vladimir Smirnov / TASS

North Korea has sent Russia at least 13,000 shipping containers believed to be carrying arms since mid-2022, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Tuesday, citing a military intelligence report submitted to lawmakers in the East Asian nation.

“To prepare for a prolonged war in Ukraine, Russia has moved to formalize North Korea as a supply base for weapons and ammunition,” the South Korean Defense Ministry’s intelligence agency was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

According to the report, the containers had the capacity to hold more than 6 million 152-millimeter artillery shells. Military analysts previously said Ponyang may have also shipped 120mm mortars, 122mm artillery shells and 122mm rockets to Russia.

The United States and its allies accuse North Korea of supplying ammunition and missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the allegations. However, during a visit to North Korea earlier this summer, President Vladimir Putin signed a mutual defense agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Putin has also threatened to send weapons to Pyongyang over Western military aid to Ukraine, prompting Washington and Seoul to express unease over the potential to destabilize the Korean Peninsula.

Moscow is believed to be interested in buying North Korean ammunition to continue fighting in Ukraine, while Pyongyang wants Russia’s help in developing its missile program and other advanced military technology.

Read more about: North Korea , South Korea , Weapons

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

South Korea Summons Russian Ambassador Over Pyongyang Defense Pact

Seoul "strongly urged Russia to immediately stop military cooperation with North Korea and comply with [UN] Security Council resolutions."
2 Min read

G7 Urges North Korea, Russia to 'Cease Unlawful Arms Transfers'

A Pentagon report released earlier this week said Russia was using North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine.
2 Min read
Feature

Is Russia Receiving Weapons From North Korea?

Washington claimed last month that Russia was buying weapons from North Korea and using those weapons in Ukraine.  The allegations that the two heavily...

Moscow Accused of Using Banned Incendiary Weapons in Syria

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) NGO has accused Moscow and Damascus of using incendiary weapons in Syria in a report published Tuesday.