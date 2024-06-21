South Korea Summons Russian Ambassador Over Pyongyang Defense Pact

South Korea summoned Russia's ambassador to Seoul on Friday to protest a defense agreement signed by President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un during a visit to Pyongyang earlier this week.

Seoul "strongly urged Russia to immediately stop military cooperation with North Korea and comply with [UN] Security Council resolutions," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The summoning of Russia's Ambassador Georgy Zinoviev came two days after Putin and Kim signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" agreement, which includes a pledge to come to each other's aid if attacked.

The Kremlin leader also said this week that Moscow did not rule out military and technical cooperation with the North, or even sending weapons — all of which would violate rafts of UN sanctions against Pyongyang.