Baltic States to Disconnect From Russian Electric Grid in Early 2025

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will disconnect their electrical grids from the Russian and Belarussian system (BRELL) in February next year, officials from the Baltic nations have confirmed.

“The desynchronization process, which has lasted for almost 20 years, will come to an end in early August when the Baltics inform Russia and Belarus that they do not want to be part of the new annual period starting next February,” Estonia’s Deputy Secretary for Energy Jaanus Uiga told national media on Tuesday.

The Baltic states will join the Continental European (UCTE) grid on Feb. 9, 2025, the day after disconnecting from BRELL. Desynchronisation was previously planned for the end of 2025.

Energy customers are not expected to be impacted by the switch.

Decoupling from the Russian and Belarussian grid, which is largely managed by Moscow, was declared a strategic objective by the Baltic nations’ prime ministers in 2007. The three countries consider electricity dependence on Russia a threat to their national security.