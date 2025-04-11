In First, Estonia Detains Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker

Estonia has detained a Russia-linked tanker, marking the Baltic country’s first maritime operation targeting the so-called “shadow fleet” transporting Russian oil in violation of Western sanctions, the Postimees news outlet reported.

The vessel was intercepted in the early hours of Friday near Aegna Island in Muuga Bay as it sailed through Estonian territorial waters en route to the Russian port of Ust-Luga.

Authorities stopped the ship to verify its documentation and legal status, Estonian Navy Commander Ivo Värk told reporters at a press conference.

The tanker, identified as the Kiwala, was reportedly operating under the flag of Djibouti, according to vessel-tracking service MarineTraffic.

However, at the time of its detention, it was not flying a national flag — a violation of maritime law. The crew later produced a flag certificate, but a representative for Djibouti’s maritime authority denied that the ship was listed in its national registry.