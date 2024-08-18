Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes off Russian Far East

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's Far East Kamchatka Peninsula early Sunday morning local time, according to the regional earthquake monitoring service.

The local emergencies ministry said tremors were felt along the coast including in the region's capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

"Operational teams of rescuers and firefighters are inspecting buildings," the regional branch of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry in the Kamchatka region said on Telegram.

The earthquake struck at a depth of nearly 50 kilometers just after 7:00 am local time, some 90 Kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the United States Geological Survey reported.