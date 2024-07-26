Volcanic Ash Creates ‘Alien’ Landscape at Nature Preserve in Kamchatka

A recent volcanic eruption in Far East Russia has blanketed the remote landscape of a major nature preserve with ash, the Kamchatka peninsula’s park service said Friday.

Bezymyanny volcano, one of Kamchatka’s most active, erupted on Wednesday, with ash spewing up to 12 kilometers into the Earth’s atmosphere and plumes extending around 2,500 kilometers southeast of the volcano.

Kamchatka’s Volcanic Eruption Response Team said a giant ash cloud stretching 360 kilometers in length and 125 kilometers in width remained over the peninsula days after the eruption.

“After the explosive eruption, an effusive eruption of the volcano began... which [was] accompanied by hot avalanches and powerful gas-steam activity,” the team said in an advisory notice.