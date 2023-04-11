Volcano Eruption in Russia’s Far East Blankets Village in Ash, Disrupts Air Traffic

A powerful volcanic eruption in Russia's Kamchatka region has spewed massive plums of ash across a large swathe of the region, blanketing a nearby village and disrupting air traffic, media reported Tuesday. Monitors in the far-flung peninsula issued an aviation “code red” after the Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka’s eastern range released an ash cloud that drifted hundreds of kilometers to the north and southwest. In the village of Klyuchi, situated 50 kilometers south of the volcano, residents woke to darkened skies and an otherworldly landscape blanketed in brown ash. Images shared online showed people walking through the town in hazmat suits.

The nearest settlement to Shiveluch, one of the largest volcanoes in Kamchatka, is the village of Klyuchi. TASS

“Ashfalls are common, and they happen about once or twice a year, so people are already used to it,” one resident of Kluchyi told the Podyom news outlet. “But I’ve never seen so much before.” Scientists said that the last time Shiveluch released such a large amount of ash in the area was in 1964. “A layer of about 8.5 centimeters has already fallen and the ashfall continues,” Alexei Ozerov, director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told local media.