Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

UN’s Bombshell Climate Change Report Forecasts Fire and Floods for Russia

The Angara River in Irkutsk is shrouded in smoke that is spreading from the wildfire-stricken republic of Sakha in northeastern Siberia. Alexei Kushnirenko / TASS

Russia can expect to see intensifying wildfires, floods and other extreme weather events in the coming decades as the global climate crisis deepens a decade sooner than projected just three years ago, UN climate experts said in a bombshell report published Monday.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report shows unequivocally that global warming is unfolding more quickly than feared and that humanity is almost entirely to blame. Years in the making, the sobering report approved by 195 nations shines a harsh spotlight on governments dithering in the face of mounting evidence that climate change is an existential threat.

Here’s what the IPCC report says about Russia:

Heatwaves are likely to intensify throughout eastern Europe, including Russia. However, Russia’s European regions are likely to experience both heatwaves and cold spells more frequently if global carbon emissions aren’t drastically reduced, the scientists wrote.

Moscow is warming abnormally fast. While the planet has warmed by 1.2 degrees Celsius over the past 150 years, Moscow’s average temperatures have risen by 1 C in just 50 years, the IPCC scientists said. Only Kolkata, India and Tirana, Albania have warmed faster in that time period. 

Previous studies have said Russia is warming roughly 2.5 times faster than the planet as a whole.

Wildfires will blaze longer and farther. The length of Russia’s wildfire seasons will continue to increase even if the global community manages to halt warming at 2 degrees Celsius as UN scientists hope, the report states.

Devastating forest fires have ripped across Siberia with increasing regularity over the past few years, which Russia's weather officials and environmentalists have linked to climate change and an underfunded forest service.

Permafrost will melt. Large parts of Russia’s permafrost, which covers 65% of its territory, will likely disappear regardless of successes in the global fight against climate change. Around 32% of the country’s permafrost coverage will melt by 2100 even if global carbon emissions fall sharply, the IPCC experts wrote.

If emissions are not dramatically reduced in the coming years, around 76% of Russia’s permafrost coverage is likely to melt.

Floods will become more frequent and devastating. According to the report, the maximum river discharge of Siberia’s rivers is likely to double by 2050 while the region’s floodplains could grow by 2-5%. 

In summer 2019, southern Siberia’s Irkutsk region was struck by devastating flooding that killed dozens, displaced thousands and caused millions of dollars of damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

Precipitation will increase. While some parts of the world will see increasingly frequent droughts, Russia’s Far East and Arctic can expect to see an increase in average precipitation, likely leading to frequent extreme heavy rains by 2050, the report’s authors wrote.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Climate change

Read more

'LESSONS LEARNED'

Nornickel Will Pay Record $2Bln Fine for Arctic Oil Spill

Company says it is “not in its best interests” to appeal the fine.
MAIDEN VOYAGE

Russia ‘One Step Closer’ to Year-Round Sailing in Melting Arctic

An icebreaker has sailed the Northern Sea Route for this first time in winter months.
2021 LOOK AHEAD

Russia in 2021: As Climate Crisis Rages, Scientists Fear the Worst Is Yet to Come

The world’s largest country faces an accelerating emergency as warming weather sparks more environmental disasters.
'ecocide' threat

Scientists Sound the Alarm Over Fast-Shrinking Caspian Sea

The alarming rates of water level decline will threaten people, biodiversity and geopolitical stability in the Caspian Sea region, scientists warn.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.