Devastating Floods Continue in Southern Siberia

At least five people have been killed and two are missing following severe floods in Russia's Irkutsk region in Southern Siberia on Saturday (June 29).

Over 1160 people were evacuated to safety by Russian emergency services.

A cyclone struck the south Siberian region on Tuesday (June 25) adding rain torrents to local rivers, already filled to the brim with spring-water coming from the mountains.

President Vladimir Putin visited the disaster area on Saturday after the G20 summit in Osaka, and urged the emergency and infrastructure officials to speed up their work.