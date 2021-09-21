Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s 2021 Fire Cover Widest Since Imaging Began – Greenpeace

Climate crisis is one of the major reasons for fires on such a scale. Yegor Aleyev / TASS

Forest fires this year covered the largest area of Russia since satellite imaging began, a Greenpeace expert has said. 

In 2021 18.2 million hectares were covered by fire, up from the previous record of 18.1 million hectares in 2012, according to a report from Greenpeace Russia’s forest department head Alexei Yaroshenko.

“This year was the most destructive fire year for Russian forests in all the time we have reliable and comparable satellite data for,” Yaroshenko told the state-run TASS news agency.

Climate crisis is one of the major reasons for fires on such a scale, Yaroshenko said. Most of the forest fires this year were in the republic of Sakha, the largest Russian region, after it experienced a record-breaking drought, which both Yaroshenko and local authorities linked to the climate crisis. 

Flawed forestry practices and demographic problems in local villages and towns made the fire situation even worse, Yaroshenko said.

One of Sakha’s forest fires this year could have become the largest fire in documented human history, Yaroshenko told The Moscow Times in August.

“The foundation of the next fire season is being laid today already,” Yaroshenko said in the report, adding that federal funding for fighting and preventing fires in the regions needs to triple. 

Without a rapid inflow of money, “a large-scale catastrophe in Russian taiga forests is guaranteed to happen again,” he warned.

Russia is heating up roughly three times faster than Earth as a whole, which makes it especially vulnerable to fires, floods, and extreme temperature fluctuations, according to the latest IPCC Assessment Report.

Read more about: Climate change

Read more

Settling up

Russian Miner Nornickel Pays Record $2Bln Fine for Arctic Oil Spill

Vladimir Potanin, the company's main shareholder, recently said that Norilsk Nickel had "learnt an important lesson" from the catastrophe.
climate adaptation

Melting Arctic Forces Polar Bears to Adapt to Land-Based Diet – Russian Scientists

Russian researchers say they are seeing fewer malnourished polar bears despite shrinking Arctic ice pushing the animals further south.
winter sailing

Arctic Shipper Shows Off Historic Icebreaking Voyage

A Russian commercial vessel has sailed the Northern Sea Route in February for the first time ever, with multi-year-old ice no longer present.
permafrost pressure

Russian 3D Model Details Explosive Origins of Arctic ‘Pit to Hell’

Scientists linked the increased frequency of gas blowout craters in Russia's Arctic and Siberia to climate change.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.