Russian Supreme Court Exempts Soldiers Fighting in Ukraine from Criminal Prosecution

Russian soldiers may now be able to avoid criminal prosecution if they serve on the frontline in Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday, citing a recent ruling by Russia’s Supreme Court.

The new legal precedent was set in a deadly automobile accident case where Corporal Vladislav Ustinov was handed a two-year prison sentence in May 2022 for running over and killing two people.

But instead of being dismissed from the military following his conviction, Ustinov was sent to to fight in Ukraine, where Kommersant says he is still serving.

Russia’s Supreme Court ruled on June 28 that Ustinov no longer poses a threat to society because he is “performing combat tasks in the zone of the special military operation” in Ukraine.