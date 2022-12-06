Russian Authorities Hunt Suspected Deserter After Police Shooting

Police in Russia's Rostov region are searching for a suspected deserter from the Russian army who shot at police officers in the southern Russian city of Novoshakhtinsk near the Russian-Ukraine border on Tuesday, Russian news agency TASS reported.

The man reportedly fired at police officers after emerging from a wooded area on the outskirts of the city in southern Russia's Rostov region, injuring one officer.

According to Russian news outlet Mash, the man is suspected of being a deserter from the Russian army.

Kindergartens as well as some roads in and out of the city have been closed, with local authorities advising residents to remain indoors.