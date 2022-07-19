Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Putin Says Progress in Ukraine Grain Talks Thanks to Erdogan - Kremlin

By AFP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for mediating talks on the export of grain from Ukraine, saying there was some progress.

"I want to thank you for your mediation efforts," Putin told Erdogan during a meeting in Tehran in comments released by the Kremlin.

"With your mediation, we have moved forward," Putin said. "Not all issues have yet been resolved, but the fact that there is movement is already good."

Russia's military intervention in Ukraine has hampered shipments from one of the world's biggest exporters of wheat and other grain, sparking fears of global food shortages.

Putin also said there were "a lot of questions" on war-torn Syria that needed to be addressed.

He also said that the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, which is at the center of a territorial dispute between arch foes Armenia and Azerbaijan, was another "important" issue to discuss.

Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in Tehran for talks on the Syrian war at a three-way summit overshadowed by the fallout from Moscow's intervention in Ukraine. 

He also held talks with Iran's ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi and thanked "our friends" in Tehran for their hospitality.

Putin traveled abroad for only the second time since ordering the offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Since the West imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow over the military operation in Ukraine, Putin has sought to pivot Russia towards the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Turkey

Read more

food crisis

Disputed Grain Ship Returns to Russia from Turkey

Kyiv claims that the 7,000-ton vessel had set off from Ukraine's Kremlin-occupied port of Berdiansk carrying confiscated wheat.
'vacuum of authority'

Disputed Russian Cargo Ship Still Stranded Off Turkish Coast

Ukraine says its grain is being stolen and used to fund Russia's war effort.
unanswered questions

Lavrov Faces Impromptu Exchange with Ukrainian Journalist in Turkey

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in Ankara Wednesday to discuss Ukrainian grain exports.
Tourism

Thousands of Russians Evacuated From Turkey

Thousands of Russians Evacuated from Turkey The Moscow Times Over 450,000 Russians were evacuated from Turkey on Sunday following...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.