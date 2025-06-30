Azerbaijan-Russia Rift Deepens After Deaths of Azeri Men in Police Arrests

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have hit a new low following the deaths of two ethnic Azerbaijani men during mass police arrests in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg last week.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires, Pyotr Volokovykh, on Saturday to protest what it called the “brutal killing” of the two Azerbaijani men during Friday’s raids. The ministry said several others were seriously injured.

Russian law enforcement authorities initially said the arrests targeted an “ethnic criminal group” linked to murders from the early 2000s, and confirmed the detainees were Azerbaijani-born Russian citizens. In total, around 50 people were arrested.

Police did not acknowledge any deaths until later, when Russia’s Investigative Committee said Monday that one man appeared to have died from heart failure, while the cause of the second death was still under investigation.

Relatives of the victims, identified in Azerbaijani media as brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, said that an autopsy of the two bodies, which were reportedly sent to Azerbaijan, will be conducted in Baku sometime this week.