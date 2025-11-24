Ozon Denies Central Bank’s Claim That Marketplace Discounts Distort Competition

E-commerce giant Ozon on Monday rejected allegations of unfair competition after Russia’s Central Bank was reported to have backed major banks as they seek restrictions on how online marketplaces incentivize customers to use their own financial services.

The business newspaper Kommersant reported that Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina had proposed banning marketplaces from offering discounts to customers who pay through their subsidiary banks.

Nabiullina was said the practice gives platforms an “inherent competitive advantage over other market players,” according to the report, citing a letter she sent to Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.

Ozon, one of Russia’s largest online retailers, called the Central Bank proposal “strange” and insisted that it provides equal access to all banks on its platform.

“We have discussed equal access for all banks to our loyalty program with the [Central Bank],” the company told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, without saying whether any agreement had been reached.