New Searches at EU Parliament in Russia Meddling Probe

Investigators on Wednesday searched the home and offices of an EU parliament staffer as part of an investigation into suspected Russian interference and corruption, the Belgian state prosecutor's office said.

According to a source close to the investigation, the target of the raids is Guillaume Pradoura, a former assistant to embattled EU lawmaker Maximilian Krah of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Pradoura, who was expelled from France's National Rally over an anti-Semitic picture, now works for the Dutch far-right lawmaker Marcel de Graaff.

The Belgian prosecutor's office said searches were being conducted at a staffer's home in Schaerbeek, northeast Brussels, as well as at his offices in Brussels and Strasbourg — with cooperation from French authorities.

In a statement, the law enforcement body said the "searches are part of an investigation into interference, passive corruption and membership in a criminal organization."