Belgium Slams EU Plan to Use Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has renewed his criticism of an EU proposal to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine, calling the plan “fundamentally wrong” and warning it could expose Belgium to severe legal and financial risks, according to a letter seen by AFP.

In the four-page letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, De Wever urged officials not to venture “into uncharted legal and financial waters” as Brussels pushes to tap immobilized Russian central bank assets to secure a 140 billion euro ($162 billion) loan for Ukraine.

Belgium is central to the debate because most of the assets are held at Euroclear, the Brussels-based financial clearinghouse. De Wever has repeatedly argued that the plan could leave Belgium vulnerable to reprisals from Russia unless other EU members agree to share the risks.

“I will never commit Belgium to sustain on its own the risks and exposures,” he wrote, adding that he would support the plan at the Dec. 18 EU summit only if binding guarantees from member states are in place at the time of the decision.