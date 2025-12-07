Changes to U.S. Security Strategy 'Largely Consistent' With Russia's Vision – Kremlin

Russia has welcomed changes in the U.S. National Security Strategy, saying the adjustments that marked a radical departure from Washington's previous policy were "largely consistent" with Moscow's vision.
Washington's new National Security Strategy, published early Friday, took aim at allies in Europe, calling them over-regulated, lacking in "self-confidence" and facing "civilizational erasure" due to immigration.
The document stated that the United States would also prevent other powers from dominating but added: "This does not mean wasting blood and treasure to curtail the influence of all the world's great and middle powers."
Commenting on the new U.S. strategy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the current U.S. administration was "fundamentally different from the previous ones."
"The adjustments we're seeing, I would say, are largely consistent with our vision," Peskov said in an interview with state TV station Rossia aired Sunday.
"President Trump is currently strong in terms of domestic political positions. And this gives him the opportunity to adjust the concept to suit his vision," Peskov added.
The publication of the updated security strategy came as officials from Kyiv held talks in Florida with Trump's envoys on the U.S.-drafted plan to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine.
Three days of talks produced no apparent breakthrough.
President Volodymyr Zelensky committed to further negotiations toward "real peace," as Russia in the early hours of Saturday launched another series of drone and missile strikes at Ukraine.
Zelensky is due to meet with European leaders — French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz — in London on Monday to take stock of the negotiations.
