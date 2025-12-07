Russia has welcomed changes in the U.S. National Security Strategy, saying the adjustments that marked a radical departure from Washington's previous policy were "largely consistent" with Moscow's vision.

Washington's new National Security Strategy, published early Friday, took aim at allies in Europe, calling them over-regulated, lacking in "self-confidence" and facing "civilizational erasure" due to immigration.

The document stated that the United States would also prevent other powers from dominating but added: "This does not mean wasting blood and treasure to curtail the influence of all the world's great and middle powers."

Commenting on the new U.S. strategy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the current U.S. administration was "fundamentally different from the previous ones."