Russia Agrees With Hegseth's 'Prepare for War to Ensure Peace' Message, Kremlin Says

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia, like the United States, is committed to strengthening its military while also seeking peace, following U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s remarks to American forces.

In a speech at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, Hegseth told hundreds of hastily gathered top generals and admirals Tuesday that the U.S. must “prepare for war” to “ensure peace.”

“We, too, are committed to strengthening our Armed Forces while fully supporting peace and remaining open to resolving all issues, including the Ukrainian crisis, through diplomatic and political means,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“The saying ‘if you want peace, prepare for war’ is well-known and often used by politicians,” he told reporters, adding that the Kremlin closely monitors statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump.