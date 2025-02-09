Kremlin Says Cannot ‘Confirm or Deny’ Trump-Putin Call

The Kremlin on Sunday declined to confirm or deny a U.S. report of a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Washington and Moscow have not officially confirmed any communication between the leaders since Trump took office on a pledge to swiftly end the Ukraine fighting.
The New York Post late Saturday reported that Trump told the publication he had spoken on the phone to Putin to discuss bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine and the Russian president told him he "wants to see people stop dying."
The newspaper quoted Trump as saying he had "better not say" how often the leaders have spoken.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in comments to TASS state news agency said he could not confirm or deny a conversation took place, but suggested he was unaware of any such call.
"What can I say about this news item? As the administration in Washington expands its work, many different communications arise. And these communications are held through various channels," the spokesman said.
"And of course, given these multiple communications, I personally may not know something, not be aware of something. Therefore, in this case, I can't either confirm or deny this."
Peskov previously denied reports of conversations between Trump and Putin before the U.S. leader's return to the presidency.
The Kremlin has said it is awaiting "signals" on a possible meeting between Trump and Putin and that no one in Trump's new administration has been in touch about setting one up.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.