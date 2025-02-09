Kremlin Says Cannot ‘Confirm or Deny’ Trump-Putin Call

The Kremlin on Sunday declined to confirm or deny a U.S. report of a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Washington and Moscow have not officially confirmed any communication between the leaders since Trump took office on a pledge to swiftly end the Ukraine fighting.

The New York Post late Saturday reported that Trump told the publication he had spoken on the phone to Putin to discuss bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine and the Russian president told him he "wants to see people stop dying."

The newspaper quoted Trump as saying he had "better not say" how often the leaders have spoken.