Kremlin Gloats as Trump Sanctions International Criminal Court

Russian officials are celebrating U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a game-changer that will weaken the court’s global influence and hamper the West’s efforts to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle.

Announced after hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — himself wanted by the ICC — in Washington, Trump’s sanctions on The Hague-based court could impose financial and visa restrictions on anyone aiding ICC probes against American citizens or allies.

The decision was received with satisfaction and even gloating among top Russian officials, The Moscow Times has learned, with Moscow seeing it as a direct blow to the efforts by Ukraine’s allies to turn Putin into an international pariah.

The Kremlin was reserved in its public response to Trump’s move, with Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: “Russia does not recognize the ICC. U.S. sanctions against them are none of our business.”

“I’m delighted. This is great news. The ICC had gotten too arrogant, and now Washington has put them in their place,” one high-ranking Kremlin official told The Moscow Times on condition of anonymity.

A Russian diplomat was even more blunt, calling Trump’s move "a gift to Moscow."

“This won’t change the situation overnight, but it gives the President, his team and his security services more maneuverability when planning travel. We won’t have a repeat of the BRICS summit fiasco in South Africa,” the diplomat told The Moscow Times.