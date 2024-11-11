Russia Arrests ICC Judge Mahfoudh in Absentia – Mediazona

A Russian court ordered the arrest in absentia of International Criminal Court (ICC) Judge Haykel Ben Mahfoudh, who himself earlier issued arrest warrants for Russian military leaders, the independent news website Mediazona reported Monday.

Mahfoudh was among three ICC judges who issued arrest warrants in June for former defense minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov over Russia’s alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The Kremlin dismissed those warrants as “absurd” and lacking in legal force. Russia is not a member of the ICC and does not recognize its jurisdiction.

Authorities in Russia charged Mahfoudh with “unlawful” detention, a crime punishable by up to four years in prison, according to Mediazona, which did not name its sources.