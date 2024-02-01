Kremlin Hopes Armenia Joining ICC Will Not Affect Relations

Moscow said Thursday that it hopes Armenia joining the International Criminal Court (ICC) would not affect relations between the two countries.

Armenia, which formally joined the Hague-based court on Thursday, has gradually distanced itself from Russia in recent months.

Yerevan is now required to arrest President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot on Armenian territory, as the ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader earlier last year.

"It's important for us that such decisions do not negatively impact — de jure and de facto — our bilateral relations, which we value and which we want to develop further," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.