Armenian Lawmakers Vote to Join ICC Despite Moscow's Protests

Armenian lawmakers voted Tuesday for their country to join the International Criminal Court (ICC), a move that is likely to provoke outrage from Moscow, the South Caucasus nation's longtime ally.

The Kremlin has said that a decision by Armenia to join the Hague-based court, which has issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, would be "extremely hostile."

ICC member states are required to arrest Putin if he steps foot on their territory.

A broadcast of the Armenian parliament session on Tuesday showed 60 deputies voting in favor of joining the ICC, while 22 mainly opposition lawmakers voted against the proposal.

Opposition parties, which control 36 seats in Armenia's 107-seat legislature, protested the move by staging a walk-out from the plenary session.