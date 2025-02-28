The Kremlin has advised Russian state-run media outlets to avoid excessive praise of U.S. President Donald Trump and instead highlight President Vladimir Putin’s diplomatic skills, the independent Vyorstka news outlet reported.

According to Vyorstka, state media heads have been urged to maintain a cautious and balanced tone amid the sudden thaw in U.S.-Russia relations and the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine. The directive is intended to prevent overly favorable coverage of Trump in case negotiations between the two countries fail.

This measured approach aligns with the Kremlin’s broader media strategy, which prioritizes flexibility in messaging to allow for strategic adjustments when necessary. By refraining from outright endorsement of Trump, state media can more easily shift the narrative if diplomatic efforts stall or the U.S. president alters his stance.

A source familiar with regular Kremlin editorial meetings told Vyorstka that Russian leadership wants media coverage to foster a “positive atmosphere” around the renewed diplomatic engagement.