U.S. President Donald Trump’s pursuit of a thaw in U.S.-Russia relations has caught many in Moscow by surprise, bewildering Russia’s elites and disrupting some of Russian propaganda’s key narratives. While some elites are dusting off their Visa cards and celebrating the possibility of no longer being cut off from the West, others are wary of a potential U.S. deep-state trap. Trump’s early foreign policy moves — especially regarding the war in Ukraine and relations with Moscow — have sent shockwaves across Europe. But they have also left Russian officials, diplomats, state-linked businessmen and propagandists scrambling to make sense of the shifting reality, several sources admitted to The Moscow Times on condition of anonymity. Nowhere is this upheaval more evident than within the ranks of Kremlin-controlled media, which has spent years portraying the U.S. as Russia’s chief adversary. As Trump seeks dialogue with Moscow and openly criticizes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian officials are rushing to adjust state media’s messaging, two government insiders said. “The worldview we have meticulously built over the years, at a great cost, is now fractured,” said a Kremlin insider involved in ideological planning. “It was brilliantly simple: Washington was the enemy. Europe was its obedient satellite, lacking agency, acting solely on U.S. orders.”

news Kremlin Eyes Grand Bargain as Trump Pushes for Rushed Ukraine Peace Deal Read more

For nearly two decades, President Vladimir Putin and his closest confidants including Nikolai Patrushev, Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu have argued that Russia’s conflicts were engineered by Washington and that European leaders cut ties with Moscow under American duress. Yet Trump’s overtures to Moscow have flipped that script. While his administration has initiated dialogue with Russia, European leaders continue to back Ukraine, contradicting years of Kremlin propaganda that framed the continent as an extension of U.S. influence. Signs of this ideological shift are emerging in Russian media. During a primetime broadcast on the state-run Rossia 1 network, where hosts highlighted Washington’s growing criticism of Zelensky, one pundit made an unexpected admission. “I’d like to say on federal television that, of course, the idea of some monolithic Anglo-Saxon conspiracy being responsible for all our troubles has proven unconvincing and unproductive,” said Evgeny Minchenko, a Kremlin-linked political strategist. “I’ve said this many times.” Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its hybrid invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014, anti-American sentiment has been a staple of public discourse, with cars bearing bumper stickers reading “Obama is a s***bag [ОБАМА - ЧМО]” a common sight in Moscow. Later, state television openly mocked President Joe Biden.