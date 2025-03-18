‘Today We Celebrate’: Kremlin and Russian Propaganda Rejoice as Trump Guts RFE/RL, VOA

Moscow is elated by President Donald Trump’s moves to gut U.S.-funded media outlets Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Voice of America, high-ranking Russian officials and diplomats told The Moscow Times.

All of The Moscow Times’ sources spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss a sensitive political matter.

Founded by the U.S. during the Cold War to counter Soviet propaganda, RFE/RL was banned across the communist bloc, where regimes regularly jammed its signal. As press freedom in modern Russia has grown increasingly stifled under President Vladimir Putin, RFE/RL and VOA have again been deemed "enemy voices” as they were by Soviet leaders.

The Kremlin was especially irritated by RFE/RL’s regional affiliates that broadcast in local and Indigenous languages across Russia and former Soviet countries, as they undermined the wartime censorship Moscow imposed after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Two current and two former Russian officials told The Moscow Times that these outlets’ reporting had created serious problems for Kremlin propaganda, damaging Moscow’s influence in the post-Soviet region.

Trump’s administration over the weekend started laying off staff at VOA and other broadcasters including RFE/RL after freezing their funding.

Publicly, the Kremlin issued a brief statement that downplayed the move’s significance for Russia.

"These media outlets can hardly be called popular or in demand in Russia; they are purely propagandistic. This is an internal sovereign matter of the United States; it does not particularly concern us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

But unofficially, the Kremlin is glad to see these outlets go, one current Russian official and a high-ranking Kremlin official who recently resigned told The Moscow Times.

"A dog’s death for a dog,” said the former Kremlin official, using a Russian phrase previously used by ex-President Dmitry Medvedev following the murder of a Russian military defector in Spain.

“It was an outdated, stupid tool. But I would pray not to accidentally anger Trump,” the ex-official continued, stressing that he supports many of Trump’s actions beyond his moves to dismantle RFE/RL and Voice of America.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has not commented on the Trump administration’s dismantling of RFE/RL and VOA.