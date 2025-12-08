Supreme Court Designates Ponomaryov’s Congress of People’s Deputies a Terrorist Organization

Russia’s Supreme Court on Monday designated the Congress of People’s Deputies, a Poland-based political movement led by exiled former State Duma lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, as a terrorist organization.

In its ruling, the court said the Congress of People’s Deputies engages in activities “aimed at propagating, justifying and supporting terrorism.” It noted that Ponomaryov, who chairs the congress, and executive council member Andrei Sidelnikov were convicted last year of publicly justifying terrorism.

The Congress of People’s Deputies takes its name from the last Soviet parliament and seeks to form a body of former Russian politicians in exile. Organizers say the group aims to position itself as a potential transitional government should President Vladimir Putin be removed from power.

Its leaders, including Ponomaryov, former State Duma deputy Gennady Gudkov, and lawyers Mark Feygin and Yelena Lukianova, argue that their past electoral mandates give them legitimacy.