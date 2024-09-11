Russia Jails Exiled Ex-Lawmaker Ponomaryov 10 Years in Absentia

A Moscow court on Wednesday sentenced exiled former lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov to 10 years in prison in absentia for “justifying terrorism” and spreading “fakes” about the Russian military.

Ponomaryov, who serves as a member of a Russian shadow parliament based in Poland, was accused of violating Russia’s wartime censorship laws in a March 2022 video interview in which he “reported knowingly false information” out of “political hatred.”

In a statement, Prosecutors did not provide details about the “justifying terrorism” charges pressed against Ponomaryov. However, the independent Medizona news outlet reported that he was accused of approving arson attacks against military sites inside Russia.