Trump Calls for 30-Day Ceasefire in Ukraine, Threatens Russia With Sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, warning that violations would be met with sanctions.
“Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform shortly after speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions,” he added.
Trump said both Russia and Ukraine would be held accountable for “respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations,” and that the ceasefire should lay the groundwork for a “lasting peace.”
“It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed,” he said.
Trump opened negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in February, trying to follow through on a campaign pledge to end the war within 24 hours of starting a second term. But he has expressed mounting frustration with both sides as the fighting drags on.
Top U.S. officials have also signaled that Washington may reconsider its role as mediator if progress is not made soon.
Zelensky said on social media Thursday that Ukraine was ready to hold talks “in any format,” but reiterated that a full ceasefire must be in place first.
