Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Jazz Musician Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Anti-War Facebook Posts

Andrei Shabanov. SOTAvision

A Russian jazz musician suffering from a serious autoimmune disease and spinal condition was sentenced to six years in prison for anti-war and anti-Putin Facebook posts, a group of his supporters said Wednesday.

Saxophonist Andrei Shabanov, who is legally disabled, was arrested in March on accusations of calling for financial support for the Ukrainian military, committing acts of sabotage and joining pro-Ukrainian military units.

Shabanov has psoriatic arthritis, an autoimmune disease affecting the skin and joints. At a court hearing last year, he stripped down to his underwear to show lesions on his body, telling the court that joint damage he had suffered while in custody would leave him unable to ever play music again.

A military court in the southern city of Samara found Shabanov guilty of justifying terrorism and calling for actions against national security. In addition to the six-year prison term, the court barred him from managing websites for three years.

Prosecutors had initially sought an eight-year sentence.

Shabanov pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and again during his closing statement Wednesday.

In March 2022, during the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he was fined for posting Adolf Hitler’s portrait on the website of an online project commemorating World War II veterans.

Read more about: Anti-war , Court cases

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Anti-War Theater Director Jailed 8 Years Over Social Media Posts Calling for Putin’s Death

Following the invasion of Ukraine, Anastasia Berezhinskaya, referring to Putin, wrote: “Destroy that bastard. Wipe him off the face of the Earth.”
1 Min read

Russian Man Jailed 5 Years Over Street Interview

Yuri Kokhovets was previously sentenced to five years of correctional labor, but prosecutors appealed, asking for a tougher sentence.
1 Min read

Newspaper Publisher in Siberia Jailed 8 Years Over War ‘Fakes’

Sergei Mikhailov was arrested in April 2022 after publishing information about the Russian army’s mass killing of civilians in Ukraine.
1 Min read

Russian Prosecutors Seek 8-Year Jail Term for Artist Over Supermarket Protest

Alexandra Skochilenko was arrested last year for an anti-war protest in which she replaced supermarket price tags with information about civilian deaths...
2 Min read