War-Themed Indigenous Holiday Sparks Outrage in Russia's Far East

Residents of Russia’s largest region in the Far East have slammed a move by local authorities to dedicate indigenous holiday celebrations to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

The Republic of Sakha celebrates the Yhyakh New Year annually during the summer solstice, with this year’s festivities falling on Wednesday, June 21.

Just days before the celebrations were set to kick off, the mayor of the regional capital Yakutsk announced Yhyakh 2023 would be dedicated to Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and donations toward the country’s war efforts would be collected at the event grounds.

"Particular attention will be paid to our honored guests — distinguished participants of the 'special military operation'," Yakutsk Mayor Yevgeny Grigoriyev said, using the Kremlin's preferred term for its invasion of Ukraine.

"I urge the guests and participants of Yhyakh to support our defenders and contribute to [our] victory!"