Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Interior Ministry Issues Arrest Warrant for Indigenous Activist Sargylana Kondakova

Sargylana Kondakova. Courtesy photo

Russian law enforcement authorities issued an arrest warrant for Sargylana Kondakova, a Yukaghir activist and co-founder of the exiled anti-war group Free Yakutia Foundation, media reported Wednesday.

Kondakova, who currently lives in Australia, said she learned of the warrant for her arrest from journalists at the exiled news website Mediazona, which monitors the Russian Interior Ministry’s wanted list.

“I have not received any official notification or information about criminal charges being pressed against me,” Kondakova told The Moscow Times. “Given my public anti-war and human rights activities, I assume this is a politically motivated case.”

Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled Kondakova a “foreign agent” in August 2023. She believes the arrest warrant could stem from alleged noncompliance with Russia’s “foreign agent” law or her public criticism of the war in Ukraine.

Authorities previously fined Kondakova for violations of the “foreign agent” and “army fakes” laws, as well as for reposting content from media outlets designated as “undesirable.”

A native of Russia’s Far East republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Kondakova co-founded the Free Yakutia Foundation in exile shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The group has since become the region’s largest Indigenous-led anti-war movement.

Free Yakutia says it has helped hundreds of conscientious objectors avoid military service to Ukraine, supported dozens of persecuted activists and led an online counter-propaganda campaign against regional authorities in Sakha.

Russia designated Free Yakutia a “foreign agent” in June 2023, banned it as an “extremist” organization last July and later added it to a list of “terrorist” entities that includes more than 170 Indigenous, ethnic and decolonial groups.

“This pressure [from the authorities], of course, comes with real risks — but it will not stop me or the foundation’s work,” Kondakova told The Moscow Times. Free Yakutia “will continue to speak the truth about the war, about human rights violations and the plight of Indigenous people” in Russia.

“The persecution is merely further proof that our work touches on issues that are sensitive for the regime,” she added.

Read more about: Interior Ministry , Indigenous peoples , Republic of Sakha

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Feature

Their Ancestral Traditions Under Threat, a Village in Russia’s Far East Stands Up to Gold-Mining Giant

Tyanya residents’ chances of blocking Nordgold’s next venture in their mineral-rich region are slim. Activists say they have no choice but to try.
6 Min read

Russia Places Ukraine’s Ex-Presidential Aide Arestovych on Wanted List

Russia’s Interior Ministry database lists Arestovych’s personal information, but it does not disclose any of the criminal allegations against him...
1 Min read

War-Themed Indigenous Holiday Sparks Outrage in Russia's Far East

Just days before celebrations started, local authorities said Yhyakh 2023 would be dedicated to Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.
2 Min read

Population Decline in Russia's Small Indigenous Groups Continues – Report

Most of Russia’s 47 officially recognized small indigenous ethnic minority groups are shrinking in size, according to a report published by independent...