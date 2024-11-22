Russia’s Supreme Court designated 172 indigenous groups as “terrorist” organizations, accusing them of lobbying for secession and supporting Ukraine’s military, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced Friday.

Authorities claimed these groups are “structural subdivisions” of the Free Nations of PostRussia Forum, a Poland-based organization founded in 2022. The forum describes itself as a platform advocating for the decolonization and fragmentation of Russia into 41 independent states.

“The organization is led by self-proclaimed leaders of national-separatist movements who have fled abroad,” the prosecutor’s office said, alleging that their goal is to break Russia into smaller states under the influence of “unfriendly countries.”

Last year, the Prosecutor General’s Office labeled the Free Nations of PostRussia Forum an “undesirable organization,” citing threats to Russia’s constitutional order and security. This designation criminalizes any interaction with the forum.

The Supreme Court was scheduled to review the request to classify the forum as a “terrorist organization” on Nov. 14.