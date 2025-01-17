‘Horrific’: Russia’s Indigenous Activists Decry Sweeping ‘Terrorist’ Designation

This month, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) released a list of 172 ethnic, Indigenous rights and decolonial groups and media outlets designated as “terrorist” organizations. Though news of the sweeping designation first broke in November, authorities delayed publishing the full list of targeted organizations, keeping most members of the vast Indigenous rights community on their toes.

Now, activists whose groups ended up on the list say they are preparing for even wider repressions against themselves and their supporters still inside the country. “We weren’t really surprised to find our name on the list. I knew deep down that most existing groups would be there,” said Batlay Matenov, co-founder of Asians of Russia, a media outlet covering republics of Russia with Indigenous Asian populations. “Though it turned out that half of the organizations listed there don’t even exist in real life,” Matenov said with a laugh, referring to the likes of the “Belgorod People’s Republic,” a fictional entity born as a meme on Ukrainian social media in reference to the heavily bombed Russian border region. Alongside Komi Daily, an online publication reporting on culture and society in the northwestern republic of Komi, Asians of Russia became the first news outlet to be designated as “terrorist” by Russia. Like members of other targeted groups who spoke to The Moscow Times, Matenov confirmed that Asians of Russia received no official notice of the designation.

Authorities claim that groups labeled as “terrorists” by the Supreme Court are “structural subdivisions” of the Free Nations of PostRussia Forum, a Poland-based organization founded in 2022. The forum describes itself as a platform advocating for the decolonization and fragmentation of Russia into 41 independent states. Most organizations that made the list have publicly denied having any prior ties to the forum. Some also flat-out denied that their movements have ever promoted secessionism. “Independent Sakha Movement has no links or contacts with the Free Nations of PostRussia Forum,” a representative of the group from Russia’s Far East republic of Sakha (Yakutia) told The Moscow Times, requesting anonymity for fear of facing legal repercussions for membership in a “terrorist” organization. “We work independently, representing the people of Sakha and focusing on the protection of their rights and cultural heritage. Attempts to link us to this organization are false and serve as a tool for discrediting us,” they added. In July, the Independent Sakha Movement became one of the 54 Indigenous groups added to Russia’s growing list of “extremist” organizations over its ties with the non-existent “Anti-Russian Separatist Movement” outlawed earlier that year. “This latest ruling comes with serious risks for our work, including criminal persecution of our members and partners — and possibly their relatives,” said Independent Sakha’s representative. Late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s movement is another major opposition force to be labeled “extremist” by the authorities. Since the designation was issued in 2021, employees of Navalny’s activist organizations, volunteers and supporters have faced criminal prosecution.