Drones Target Murmansk Region in Russia’s Arctic

Military drones targeted northwestern Russia’s Murmansk region for the second time in a month, Russian authorities said Wednesday.

“Our region is under attack from enemy drones,” Murmansk region Governor Andrei Chibis said in a video message posted on Telegram, seeming to refer to Ukraine.

Civil aviation authorities restricted air traffic at airports in the regional capital Murmansk, as well as in the town of Apatity. Both airports saw similar restrictions in mid-August during a drone attack at the time.

“All necessary measures to improve security are being undertaken, and air defense forces are working to destroy the enemy drones,” Chibis said. He did not specify whether there was any damage on the ground.

The Murmansk region’s emergency response center said it was “testing” its air raid alert system around the time of the reported drone attacks, as part of a “scheduled” maintenance.

“Please remain calm,” the response center wrote on its social media page.