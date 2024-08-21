Northern Russia's Murmansk Region Targeted in Drone Attack

Authorities in northern Russia's Murmansk region issued a drone attack warning on Wednesday, as local airports imposed flight restrictions following unverified reports of an unmanned aircraft being shot down.

"A drone threat has been detected in the Murmansk region," Governor Andrei Chibis wrote on Telegram. "All necessary security measures are being taken."

Shortly before the announcement, civil aviation authorities introduced flight restrictions at airports in the regional capital, Murmansk, and the town of Apatity.

"Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety — this is the priority," Russia's state aviation agency Rosaviatsia was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.