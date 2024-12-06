Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Launches Air, Sea Drones Near Crimea Bridge – Reports

Crimean Bridge. Sergei Malgavko / TASS

Ukraine launched aerial and seaborne drones on the Russian-controlled Crimean port city of Kerch, media reported and the Russian military confirmed early Friday.

Residents reported hearing explosions near the Zaliv shipyard and a residential neighborhood in Kerch, according to the Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

It said traffic was temporarily halted on the Crimea Bridge, the Russian-built crossing that links the annexed Black Sea peninsula to mainland Russia across the Kerch Strait.

The Krym.Realii news website said its readers heard three explosions in the same area, as well as near the Kerch Bridge, at intervals of between 10 and 20 minutes starting at 7 a.m. local time.

“The first two sounded like explosions, one sounded like air defense work,” Krym.Realii, the local affiliate of the U.S.-funded RFE/RL news outlet, quoted its readers as saying.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify the reports.

Neither Ukrainian authorities nor Crimea’s Russian-installed governor have commented on the reported drone strikes.

Russia’s military said its air defense systems shot down one Ukrainian drone over Crimea and the Navy’s Black Sea fleet destroyed two surface drones approaching the peninsula overnight.

Six more Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels were discovered and destroyed in the Black Sea on Friday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said later.

Ukraine has launched multiple attacks and attempted attacks on the Kerch Bridge since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and opened the Kerch Bridge in 2018.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Crimea , Drones

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Says Destroyed Dozens of Ukrainian Drones in Annexed Crimea

Videos shared on social media showed what appeared to be Russian defense forces blowing up waterborne drones off the coast of Crimea.
1 Min read

Russia Says It Downed 3 Ukraine Missiles Targeting Crimea

Crimea is a regular target for Kyiv, and attacks on military installations there have intensified as Ukraine vows to recapture the peninsula.
1 Min read

Russia Claims 13 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed Over Crimea, Moscow

Russia said it repelled Ukrainian drone attacks over several parts of Crimea, outer Moscow and the Belgorod and Voronezh regions on Sunday.
2 Min read

Russia Says Destroyed 4 Ukrainian Military Boats Carrying Troops in Black Sea

The Russian Defense Ministry said the boats were "traveling in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut on the Crimean coast," but did not provide further details...
1 Min read