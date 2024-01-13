Blaze Engulfs Russian Online Retailer’s Warehouse

A massive fire spread through online retailer Wildberries' warehouse in St. Petersburg on Saturday, Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said, without any reported casualties.

Fires are relatively common in Russia due to old infrastructure or non-compliance with safety standards.

"In total, the fire spread through 70,000 square meters," Igor Ulubikov, an official at the St. Petersburg branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry, said on Telegram.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control but were still working on extinguishing it.

Footage published by the ministry showed huge clouds of smoke billowing from destroyed, snowed-in buildings.