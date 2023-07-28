Russian Soldiers’ Mothers Group Announces Closure After 'Foreign Agent' Designation

An independent group of soldiers’ relatives lobbying the Kremlin for the return of mobilized troops from Ukraine has announced that it will close after being slapped with a “foreign agent” label just months earlier.

“We cannot act with this stigma,” Olga Tsukanova, who heads the Council of Wives and Mothers, said in a video address posted on YouTube Friday.

“We’ve made the decision not to work further,” she added.

The Council of Wives and Mothers, which appeared after President Vladimir Putin declared a “partial” mobilization in September 2022, claims to represent draftees’ relatives from 89 Russian cities.

It was involved in several high-profile scandals, which included accusing both Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of “cowardice” for avoiding them at different events last fall.