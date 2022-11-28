Russian Social Network Bans Soldiers’ Mothers’ Group Following Putin Criticism

Popular Russian social network VKontakte has banned an independent group of soldiers’ relatives lobbying the Kremlin for the return of mobilized troops from Ukraine.

The Council of Wives and Mothers said Sunday that its page had been blocked at the request of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office without further explanation.

The group's ban came after it accused the Kremlin of excluding its members from President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the mothers of soldiers Friday.

The council, which appeared after Putin declared a “partial” mobilization of reserves in September, claims to represent draftees’ relatives from 89 Russian cities.

Media outlets link its origins to a fringe political movement that seeks a return to Soviet rule and has protested Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic.