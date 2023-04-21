Russia Begins Issuing Digital Military Summons – Reports

The authorities in several Russian regions are distributing digital summons to men of call-up age, according to media reports, less than a week after a radical overhaul of the country’s military draft system was signed into law by President Vladimir Putin.

Previously summons had to be issued in person — making them relatively easy to evade.

“All the norms allowing for such [digital] summons to be distributed are in force,” Yevgeny Smirnov, a lawyer with human rights project Perviy Otdel, told The Moscow Times.

“The law is working.”

In addition to media reports of Moscow students targeted by military enlistment officers, the use of the digital summons have helped fuel fears that the Kremlin might be preparing to mobilize more men to aid its military efforts in Ukraine.

A bloody spring offensive launched by Russia has yielded few territorial gains in Ukraine and Russian forces are currently bracing for Kyiv’s counter-offensive.

Military officials in Moscow and St.Petersburg admitted earlier this week that local residents eligible to be conscripted in Russia’s annual spring draft could expect to be summoned to recruitment offices via messages on online state portal Gosuslugi.

While Moscow military commissioner Maxim Loktev later backtracked, his St. Petersburg counterpart Sergei Kachkovsky said such summons were just tests.