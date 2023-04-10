North Ossetia Governor Orders Probe Into Beating of Military Recruit

An investigation has been launched into the beating of a mobilized Russian soldier from the majority-Muslim republic of North Ossetia, the head of the region, Sergei Menyaylo, said on Monday.

A video of the incident was posted online Sunday by Vera Adayeva, the director of a charity in North Ossetia that sends aid to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

In the video, two male voices can be heard shouting obscenities at a man kneeling on the ground wiping blood from his face. He is repeatedly kicked in the head by one of the men, while another can be heard saying to him: “You’ll buy me a new sleeping bag.”

Adayeva did not reveal how she came by the video.