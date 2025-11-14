Samara Court Sentences Exiled Cult Leader Svetlana Lada-Rus to 8 Years in Prison

A court in the southwestern Samara region on Friday sentenced exiled cult leader and fringe opposition figure Svetlana Lada-Rus to eight years in prison in absentia.
Lada-Rus was found guilty of fraud, creating an organization that infringes on the identity and rights of Russian citizens, as well as causing grievous bodily harm through negligence.
State prosecutors said groups created by Lada-Rus presented themselves as traditional-medicine centers and political organizations but in reality operated as “destructive communities” that encouraged followers to abandon their “civic responsibilities.”
They also accused her of imposing a religious doctrine and requiring daily rituals and ceremonies at her home in the Samara region beginning in 2006, actions they said “destabilized the emotional state” of her adherents.
Lada-Rus, who is designated a “foreign agent” and now lives abroad, earlier slammed the case against her as “absurd” and “slanderous.”
On Friday, she denounced the Samara court’s jail sentence, writing in a post on Telegram: I do not recognize and do not believe that this government, which colonized us in 1993, has the right to judge me or anyone else. This system was created to eliminate those who prevent it from robbing, killing, and destroying the country.”
A music teacher by training, Lada-Rus first gained attention in the 1990s after opening an occult healing center in Samara. She later ventured into politics, running for the State Duma in 2003 and attempting a presidential bid in 2012 with backing from her own party, The Will, which was outlawed as extremist in 2016.
Her ideology blends denial of the Soviet Union’s dissolution, Russian nationalism, anti-vaccine rhetoric and reptilian conspiracy theories. She has also accused Russia’s ruling elite of being corrupted by British intelligence services.
In recent months, dozens of her supporters have been subjected to police searches and arrests across the country, including in the republic of Altai, where one follower, Aruna Arna, emerged as a leader of protests against controversial municipal reforms.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.