Russian Court Jails Exiled Navalny Ally Volkov 18 Years in Absentia

A Russian military court sentenced Leonid Volkov, a top aide to the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, to 18 years in prison in absentia on charges including extremism and wartime censorship, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

Volkov, who has lived in Lithuania since 2019, was placed on a wanted list in 2021 following nationwide protests calling for Navalny’s release from jail. That same year, Russian authorities banned Navalny’s political and activist groups as “extremist,” exposing employees and supporters to potential criminal charges.

The Second Western District Military Court in Moscow found Volkov guilty on more than 40 counts under nine different criminal charges, according to Interfax.

The charges include organizing and financing an “extremist” organization, justifying terrorism, “rehabilitating Nazism,” spreading “false information” about the Russian military, endangering minors and creating an NGO that allegedly violates citizens’ rights. He was also convicted of fraud and vandalism.