Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Places Top Navalny Aide on Interstate Wanted List

Updated:
Leonid Volkov faces criminal charges for allegedly inciting minors to participate in unsanctioned protests, which he denies. Evgenij Razumnyj / Vedomosti / TASS

Russia has issued an interstate arrest warrant for Leonid Volkov, the regional network coordinator for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing the court press service. 

Volkov, who is currently based in Lithuania, faces criminal charges in Russia for allegedly inciting minors online to participate in unsanctioned protests last month. Several of Navalny's other aides and allies were jailed or placed under house arrest amid the recent wave of nationwide protests calling for the opposition leader’s release. 

 “This is a fictitious, nonexistent case. This is a PR campaign for the Investigative Committee. I absolutely don’t care,” Volkov told the RBC news website following the news. 

The interstate wanted list applies to members of the Commonwealth of Independent States collective of post-Soviet countries which does not include Lithuania, a European Union member.

In the Kremlin’s latest attempt to crack down on Russian opposition, law enforcement agencies have initiated about 50 criminal cases, including charges of hooliganism, violence against police officers and violations of sanitary rules.

According to the independent OVD-Info police monitor, more than 10,000 people were detained across Russia during the protests.

Volkov has called for new demonstrations this Sunday, with supporters asked to hold up their cellphone flashlights in residential courtyards for 15-minute intervals in order to avoid confrontations with riot police.

Read more about: Navalny , Opposition

Read more

SECOND RALLY

Navalny's Team Plans Weekend Protests Outside FSB

Navalny accuses the FSB of carrying out a poisoning attack on him last year on Putin's orders.
ONLINE OPPOSITION

Russia’s Mixed Censorship Model Is a Boon for Online Activism

New research shows the growth of mobile internet leads to falling trust in governments, with Navalny as the prime example.
Poison scare

Kremlin Foe's Doctor Skeptical After Navalny Tests Negative for Poison

The opposition leader's doctor said she believed the hospital did not have the equipment to test for all existing poisons.
mysterious illness

Russian Court Rejects Kremlin Critic Navalny's Early Release Appeal

Navalny has said he may have been poisoned, a suspicion shared by his lawyer and personal doctor.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.