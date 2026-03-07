Putin and Iran’s Pezeshkian Hold Phone Call as Middle East War Escalates

Russia is one of Iran’s closest partners. This week, it condemned U.S.-Israeli attacks on the Islamic republic as an “unprovoked act of armed aggression.”
In 2025, the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement that includes provisions for countering shared threats. However, the pact stops short of mutual defense obligations, unlike the security agreement Russia has signed with North Korea.
Some analysts say Russia’s response to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli attacks is likely to be limited largely to statements in international forums such as the UN Security Council.
However, sources told The Washington Post on Friday that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence to help it strike American military forces in the Middle East, even as the Kremlin publicly states that officials in Tehran have not asked for any support.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said this week that “military cooperation between Iran and Russia is no secret” and that “this cooperation continues.”
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday that the Pentagon is “not concerned” about the reported information sharing between Russia and Iran.
Donald Trump scolded Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy on Friday for asking what he called a “stupid question” when he asked the U.S. president about the reports of Russia helping Iran target American military assets.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.