Putin and Iran’s Pezeshkian Hold Phone Call as Middle East War Escalates

President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said late Friday, as the United States and Israel continued to escalate their attacks against Iran.

Putin expressed “deep condolences” over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, members of his family and other senior political and military officials, as well as civilian casualties that he blamed on the Israeli and American militaries.

The Kremlin said Putin reaffirmed Russia’s position that hostilities must stop immediately and that disputes surrounding Iran and the wider Middle East should be resolved through diplomatic means rather than military force.

Putin also said he remains in contact with leaders of countries belonging to the Gulf Cooperation Council as the crisis unfolds.

Pezeshkian thanked Russia for what he described as solidarity with the Iranian people and briefed Putin on developments in the current phase of the conflict, according to the Kremlin readout.